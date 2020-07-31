WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Champions Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Champions Double IPA.

WASHINGTON — There may be no fans in the stands, but you can still have something cold and tasty in hand.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Champions Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC

Description: a double IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops

ABV: 8.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Crab cakes, takeout Thai and sushi, lamb burgers, roast chicken with thyme or rosemary, grilled veggies (and sausages!)