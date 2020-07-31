CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus relief up in the air | Latest coronavirus test results and trends | Parenting in a pandemic
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Champions Double IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

July 31, 2020, 1:21 PM

WASHINGTON — There may be no fans in the stands, but you can still have something cold and tasty in hand.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Champions Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a double IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops
ABV: 8.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Crab cakes, takeout Thai and sushi, lamb burgers, roast chicken with thyme or rosemary, grilled veggies (and sausages!)

