WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Allagash Nowaday Blonde Ale

WASHINGTON — This day. That day. Any day!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Allagash Nowaday Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, ME
Description: A Belgian-style blonde ale brewed with Nugget, Hallertau and Saaz hops
ABV: 5.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all types, fried fish and schnitzel, fruit salads, brunch with eggs, bacon and sausage