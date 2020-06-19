WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Allagash Nowaday Blonde Ale Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Allagash Nowaday Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, ME

Description: A Belgian-style blonde ale brewed with Nugget, Hallertau and Saaz hops

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all types, fried fish and schnitzel, fruit salads, brunch with eggs, bacon and sausage

