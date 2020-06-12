WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Sons PB Kiss Chocolate & Peanut Butter Stout

WASHINGTON — Chocolate and peanut butter do it again.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Sons PB Kiss Chocolate & Peanut Butter Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: 3 Sons Brewing Co., Dania Beach, FL
Description: milk chocolate and peanut butter stout
ABV: 7.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Things with nuts, like a classic PB&Js, Pad Thai and Kung Pao chicken, curries and Tom Kha soup, grilled veggies such as zucchini, stews, chilis and richer barbecue dishes (in cooler weather)