Beer of the Week: Right Proper Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne Wheat Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne Wheat Ale.

WASHINGTON — Treat yourself to some tang (and we don’t mean the kind astronauts drink)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne Wheat Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, DC

Description: a dry-hopped Berliner Weiss-style ale brewed with Hallertau Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops.

ABV: 3.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Grilled seafood (swordfish, salmon, squid, shrimp), spring veggies, strawberry spinach salads, thai food