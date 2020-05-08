Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Right Proper Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne Wheat Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

May 8, 2020, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Treat yourself to some tang (and we don’t mean the kind astronauts drink)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne Wheat Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:
Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, DC
Description: a dry-hopped Berliner Weiss-style ale brewed with Hallertau Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops.
ABV: 3.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Grilled seafood (swordfish, salmon, squid, shrimp), spring veggies, strawberry spinach salads, thai food

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up