Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Ouden Vat Flemish Red Ale

It’s probably not the best idea to fly to Brussels right now. But you can take your taste buds there!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Ouden Vat for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie de le Senne, Brussels, Belgium, brasseriedelasenne.com

Description: a Flemish red ale, created by a blend of barrel-aged ales co-fermented with Brettanomyces and lactic acid bacteria.

ABV: 6.7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared red meats (including a standard burger or ribs), chili, fried chicken, briny oysters and grilled salmon

