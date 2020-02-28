WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oude Myrtille Sauvage Tilquin à l’Ancienne

Whether it be people, families or beer, many of the best things in life are blended!

WASHINGTON — Whether it be people, families or beer, many of the best things in life are blended!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Oude Myrtille Sauvage Tilquin à l’Ancienne for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Gueuzerie Tilquin, Rebecq-Rognon, Belgium

Description: a traditional Belgian Lambic Ale brewed with wild blueberries

ABV: 6.6%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Things with cheese (like a thick-slab grilled cheese with cheddar, fontina or Gouda); Greek cuisine; caprese salads and pizza; and red sauce dishes.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.