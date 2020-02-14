Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Good Word Gran Gran Milkshake Sour

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

February 14, 2020, 12:16 PM

WASHINGTON — Come to think of it, it does sort of look like a Valentine’s card in a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Good Word Gran Gran Milkshake Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Good Word Brewing & Public House, Duluth, Ga.
Description: A milkshake sour made with blackberries, vanilla, graham crackers, cinnamon and milk sugar.
ABV: 8.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts like cheesecake and vanilla gelato, simple salads, grilled pork chops, anything cheesy (like an aged gouda grilled cheese sandwiches or white pizza)

