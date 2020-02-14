WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Good Word Gran Gran Milkshake Sour

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Good Word Gran Gran Milkshake Sour for WTOP's Beer of the Week

WASHINGTON — Come to think of it, it does sort of look like a Valentine’s card in a glass!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Good Word Brewing & Public House, Duluth, Ga.

Description: A milkshake sour made with blackberries, vanilla, graham crackers, cinnamon and milk sugar.

ABV: 8.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts like cheesecake and vanilla gelato, simple salads, grilled pork chops, anything cheesy (like an aged gouda grilled cheese sandwiches or white pizza)

