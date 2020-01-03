Beer of the Week: Southern Grist Always Leave a Note Sour Ale

When you were a kid, flavors like these came on a stick. Now, a glass will get the job done: On WTOP's latest Beer of the Week, we sample Always Leave a Note Sour Ale, by way of Nashville's Southern Grist Brewing Company.

When you were a kid, flavors like these came on a stick. Now, a glass will get the job done.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Southern Grist Always Leave a Note Sour Ale, in the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Company, Nashville, Tennessee

Southern Grist Brewing Company, Nashville, Tennessee Description: A lactose sour ale made with vanilla, marshmallow, tangerines and blood orange, and dry hopped with Amarillo.

lactose sour ale made with vanilla, marshmallow, tangerines and blood orange, and dry hopped with Amarillo. ABV: 6.5%

6.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Kale salad, friend chicken and waffles, grilled sea bass and charred octopus.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.