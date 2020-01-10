Beer of the Week: Fremont Brew 3000 Barley Aged Barleywine

As temperatures drop, perhaps you're looking for something to warm your insides. WTOP's Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert have a beer that will do the trick.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fremont Brew 3000 Barley Aged Barleywine for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Fremont Brewing, Seattle, Washington

Fremont Brewing, Seattle, Washington Description: An English-style barleywine ale brewed with floor-malted English barley and Noble hops before extended barrel-aging.

An English-style barleywine ale brewed with floor-malted English barley and Noble hops before extended barrel-aging. ABV: 13.2%

13.2% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Bleu cheeses like Stilton, steak au poivre, duck with cherry sauce, lamp chops, desserts (creme brûlée, pecan pie, cheesecake).

