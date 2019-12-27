Beer of the Week: Wolves & People La Truffe Stout

Who needs pasta, when you can put this stuff in beer?! In the latest Beer of the Week, WTOP reviews Wolves & People La Truffe Stout from Oregon.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Wolves & People La Truffe Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery, Newberg, Oregon

Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery, Newberg, Oregon Description: A rich, complex table stout aged on-farm hazelnuts and whole Oregon white truffles, resulting in a roasty, cocoa-like brew with nutty, exotic aromas.

A rich, complex table stout aged on-farm hazelnuts and whole Oregon white truffles, resulting in a roasty, cocoa-like brew with nutty, exotic aromas. ABV: 4.7%

4.7% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Risotto of any kind, plain omelets, rabbit, veal and game birds, charcuterie and hard cheeses, and seafood (cod, red snapper, mahi-mahi).

