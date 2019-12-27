Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Wolves & People La Truffe Stout

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

December 27, 2019, 4:17 PM

Who needs pasta when you can put this stuff in beer?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Wolves & People La Truffe Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery, Newberg, Oregon
  • Description: A rich, complex table stout aged on-farm hazelnuts and whole Oregon white truffles, resulting in a roasty, cocoa-like brew with nutty, exotic aromas.
  • ABV: 4.7%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Risotto of any kind, plain omelets, rabbit, veal and game birds, charcuterie and hard cheeses, and seafood (cod, red snapper, mahi-mahi).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Beer of the Week Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News Lifestyle News
beer bluejacket churchkey craft beer craft brewing drink fun greg engert la truffe living stout weekend wolves and people

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up