Beer of the Week: Other Half Triple Citra Daydream Imperial IPA

Sometimes, dreams do come true. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine…

Sometimes, dreams do come true.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half Triple Citra Daydream Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn and Rochester, New York

Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn and Rochester, New York Description: An imperial IPA made with oats and lactose that is triple-dry hopped with Citra and Citra lupulin powder.

An imperial IPA made with oats and lactose that is triple-dry hopped with Citra and Citra lupulin powder. ABV: 10.5%

10.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charred octopus; roasted duck; simply prepared grilled fish; fried chicken and waffles

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.