Beer of the Week: Vitamin Sea Greetings From Weymouth IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

August 16, 2019, 9:05 AM

WASHINGTON — Don’t like taking vitamins? Try this one.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Greetings From Weymouth IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weymouth, Mass.
  • Description: A New England IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops.
  • ABV: 6.3%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fruit-driven salads; lighter cheeses like Chèvre or Feta; chicken salad; salmon, cod, haddock and flounder.

