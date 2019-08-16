Beer of the Week: Vitamin Sea Greetings From Weymouth IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Greetings From Weymouth IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Don’t like taking vitamins? Try this one.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Greetings From Weymouth IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weymouth, Mass.

: Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weymouth, Mass. Description : A New England IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops.

: A New England IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. ABV : 6.3%

: 6.3% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fruit-driven salads; lighter cheeses like Chèvre or Feta; chicken salad; salmon, cod, haddock and flounder.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.