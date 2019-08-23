Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2019

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2019 for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Transport your yourself to Germany! Without leaving the house.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2019 for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Chico, Calif. and Asheville, N.C.; Bitburger Brewery, Bitburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Chico, Calif. and Asheville, N.C.; Bitburger Brewery, Bitburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany Description : Brewed with a secret hops blend, this festbier features a rich amber color and smooth malty flavor.

: Brewed with a secret hops blend, this festbier features a rich amber color and smooth malty flavor. ABV : 6%

: 6% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pretzels with mustard; sausage; wienerschnitzel; fish and chips; red sauce dishes (like chicken parm)

