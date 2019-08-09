Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Jester King Detritivore Farmhouse Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

August 9, 2019, 8:35 AM

Don’t like leftovers? You might change your mind after having a glass of this.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Jester King Detritivore Farmhouse Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, TX
  • Description: ale re-fermented with “spent” cherries
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pork belly with sweet corn, duck confit, spinach salad,
    creamy cheeses (Chèvre, Camembert, Brie)

