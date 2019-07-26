Beer of the Week: Ettaler Klosterbrauerei Curator

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ettaler Klosterbrauerei Curator Doppelbock for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

It’s smooth, dark and — careful! — packs a punch. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ettaler Klosterbrauerei Curator Doppelbock for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery : Ettaler Klosterbrauerei, Ettal, Bavaria, Germany

: Ettaler Klosterbrauerei, Ettal, Bavaria, Germany Description : This smooth, malty Dopplebock (a strong, dark lager) is clean and crisp on the palate with hints of fig, raisin and cherry.

: This smooth, malty Dopplebock (a strong, dark lager) is clean and crisp on the palate with hints of fig, raisin and cherry. ABV : 9%

: 9% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Panzanella salad; steak; rosemary lamp chops; herb-crusted pork roast. See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.