Beer of the Week: Jolly Pumpkin Madrugada Obscura Sour Stout

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Jolly Pumpkin Madrugada Obscura Sour Stout for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — If it’s monsters you seek, a monster you’ve found.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Dexter, Missouri

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Dexter, Missouri Brewery description: A Belgian-inspired stout brimming with roasted malt and bitter hops

A Belgian-inspired stout brimming with roasted malt and bitter hops ABV: 8.1%

8.1% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Baby back ribs, hearty stews like beef bourguignon, chili, duck cassoulet

