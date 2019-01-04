Beer of the Week: Jester King Spon Three Year Blend

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Jester King Spon Three Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — 2019 is here, so treat yourself like a king!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Jester King Spon Three Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas

Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas Brewery description: One, two and three-year-old blend of 100% spontaneously fermented beers, made with native yeast and bacteria in our coolship

One, two and three-year-old blend of 100% spontaneously fermented beers, made with native yeast and bacteria in our coolship ABV: 5.7%

5.7% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty seafood (oysters, clams, crab); pot of mussels; pork of all kinds, especially pork belly

