Beer of the Week: Jester King Spon Three Year Blend

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP January 4, 2019 7:10 am 01/04/2019 07:10am
WASHINGTON — 2019 is here, so treat yourself like a king!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Jester King Spon Three Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas
  • Brewery description: One, two and three-year-old blend of 100% spontaneously fermented beers, made with native yeast and bacteria in our coolship
  • ABV: 5.7%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty seafood (oysters, clams, crab); pot of mussels; pork of all kinds, especially pork belly

Topics:
beer Beer of the Week craft beer Food & Restaurant News jester king brewery Living News
