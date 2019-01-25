202
Beer of the Week: Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP January 25, 2019 7:31 am 01/25/2019 07:31am
WASHINGTON — Brace yourself. A potent, hop lovers favorite has returned!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA for this “Best of” edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

  • Brewery: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo and Comstock, Missouri
  • Brewery description: A remarkably drinkable rendition of the Double India Pale Ale style, featuring six different hop varietals, along with generous malt bill and a solid dollop of honey
  • ABV: 10 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich, stick-to-your-ribs Mexican food such as carne asada steak, pork enchiladas and fried or blackened fish tacos

