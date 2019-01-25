Beer of the Week: Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bell's Hopslam Imperial IPA for this "Best of" edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Brace yourself. A potent, hop lovers favorite has returned!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA for this “Best of” edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery : Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo and Comstock, Missouri

: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo and Comstock, Missouri Brewery description : A remarkably drinkable rendition of the Double India Pale Ale style, featuring six different hop varietals, along with generous malt bill and a solid dollop of honey

: A remarkably drinkable rendition of the Double India Pale Ale style, featuring six different hop varietals, along with generous malt bill and a solid dollop of honey ABV : 10 percent

: 10 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich, stick-to-your-ribs Mexican food such as carne asada steak, pork enchiladas and fried or blackened fish tacos

