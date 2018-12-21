202.5
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Kout na Šumavě Koutska 12 Lager

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP December 21, 2018 12:20 pm 12/21/2018 12:20pm
WASHINGTON — You might not be able to say it, but there’s little doubt you’ll want to drink it.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Kout na Šumavě Koutska 12 Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Pivovar Kout na Šumavě, Kout na Šumavě, Czech Republic
  • Brewery description: Description: a traditional Czech lager featuring a balance of rich, round, clean Czech malt and flowery, spicy Saaz hops.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Wings, burritos, double cheeseburgers with fries, seafood and all sorts of Asian food (especially with soy sauce).

