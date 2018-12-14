Beer of the Week: Fyne Ales Highlander Scottish Amber

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fyne Ales Highlander Scottish Amber for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — If golf and whisky are the only things that come to mind when you think of Scotland, you’re missing out!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fyne Ales Highlander Scottish Amber for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Fyne Ales Farm Brewery, Cairndow, Scotland

Fyne Ales Farm Brewery, Cairndow, Scotland Brewery description: A traditional Scottish amber, featuring a nutty, caramel-malt body with sweet red fruit notes and a gently bitter finish.

A traditional Scottish amber, featuring a nutty, caramel-malt body with sweet red fruit notes and a gently bitter finish. ABV: 4.8 percent

4.8 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, as well as simply-prepared halibut, hake and striper; Thai food, like pad thai and larb gai

