Beer of the Week: Union Craft 6up Lemon Lime Sour Ale

WASHINGTON — You say sevens are lucky? Try a six instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Union Craft 6up Lemon Lime Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore, Maryland

Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore, Maryland Brewery description: A refreshing golden sour ale, dosed with fresh zest from lemons and limes. Light bodied and bursting with citrus magic.

A refreshing golden sour ale, dosed with fresh zest from lemons and limes. Light bodied and bursting with citrus magic. ABV: 4.2 percent

4.2 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything you squeeze a lime on, such as Tex-Mex (tacos and fajitas); salads of any kind; Vietnamese cuisine (bánh mì sandwiches, pho noodle soup)

