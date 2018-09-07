202
Beer of the Week: Union Craft 6up Lemon Lime Sour Ale

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP September 7, 2018 8:24 am 09/07/2018 08:24am
WASHINGTON — You say sevens are lucky? Try a six instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Union Craft 6up Lemon Lime Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Brewery description: A refreshing golden sour ale, dosed with fresh zest from lemons and limes. Light bodied and bursting with citrus magic.
  • ABV: 4.2 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything you squeeze a lime on, such as Tex-Mex (tacos and fajitas); salads of any kind; Vietnamese cuisine (bánh mì sandwiches, pho noodle soup)

