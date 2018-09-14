Beer of the Week: RAR Out of Order Cherry Limeade

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about RAR Out of Order Cherry Limeade for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Did you love popsicles and slushies as a kid? Well, now that you’re older, you can try a more enjoyable way of cooling off.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about RAR Out of Order Cherry Limeade for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : RAR Brewing, Cambridge, Maryland

: RAR Brewing, Cambridge, Maryland Brewery description : An American sour ale made with copious amounts of cherries, limes and lactose.

: An American sour ale made with copious amounts of cherries, limes and lactose. ABV : 4.2%

: 4.2% Greg’s pairing suggestions: North Carolina barbecue, roasted pork loin and pork enchiladas, steak fajitas and green salads.

