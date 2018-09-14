202
Beer of the Week: RAR Out of Order Cherry Limeade

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP September 14, 2018 2:00 pm 09/14/2018 02:00pm
WASHINGTON — Did you love popsicles and slushies as a kid? Well, now that you’re older, you can try a more enjoyable way of cooling off.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about RAR Out of Order Cherry Limeade for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: RAR Brewing, Cambridge, Maryland
  • Brewery description: An American sour ale made with copious amounts of cherries, limes and lactose.
  • ABV: 4.2%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: North Carolina barbecue, roasted pork loin and pork enchiladas, steak fajitas and green salads.

Topics:
Beer of the Week brennan haselton churchkey craft beer Food & Restaurant News greg engert Living News Out of Order cherry limeade Owen’s Ordinary RAR sour ale
