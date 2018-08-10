202
Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP August 10, 2018 12:24 pm 08/10/2018 12:24pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Wrap your tired hands around a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania
  • Brewery description: An American pale ale brewed with oats and hopped intensely with Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo. Hazy and juicy, featuring notes of tangelo, kiwi, dank, nectarine, honeysuckle, and grapefruit.
  • ABV: 5.5 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pub grub (wings, burgers, fish and chips); grilled seafood (shrimp tacos); guacamole and fresh salsa with chips.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
american pale ale beer beer of the week Beer of the Week brennan haselton craft beer Food & Restaurant News Life & Style Living News Tired Hands Brewing Co. Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500