Beer of the Week: Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale

WASHINGTON — Wrap your tired hands around a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands HopHands Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania Brewery description: An American pale ale brewed with oats and hopped intensely with Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo. Hazy and juicy, featuring notes of tangelo, kiwi, dank, nectarine, honeysuckle, and grapefruit.

An American pale ale brewed with oats and hopped intensely with Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo. Hazy and juicy, featuring notes of tangelo, kiwi, dank, nectarine, honeysuckle, and grapefruit. ABV: 5.5 percent

5.5 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pub grub (wings, burgers, fish and chips); grilled seafood (shrimp tacos); guacamole and fresh salsa with chips.

