Beer of the Week: Fat Orange Cat Vito the Beer Whale Cat IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP June 29, 2018 11:04 am 06/29/2018 11:04am
WASHINGTON — Maybe you don’t like cats. But what about one that’s served in a glass?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fat Orange Cat Vito the Beer Whale Cat IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Fat Orange Cat Brewing Co., East Hampton, Connecticut
  • Brewery description: The hop combination of Azacca and Simcoe creates a unique and intense mix of tropical fruit flavors up front, with a creamy mellow finish.
  • ABV: 8.0 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Grilled shrimp, halibut and rockfish; pork of all kinds (BLTs); classic pepperoni pizza; flank steak and fajitas.

