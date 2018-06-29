Beer of the Week: Fat Orange Cat Vito the Beer Whale Cat IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fat Orange Cat Vito the Beer Whale Cat IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Maybe you don’t like cats. But what about one that’s served in a glass?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fat Orange Cat Vito the Beer Whale Cat IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Fat Orange Cat Brewing Co., East Hampton, Connecticut

Fat Orange Cat Brewing Co., East Hampton, Connecticut Brewery description: The hop combination of Azacca and Simcoe creates a unique and intense mix of tropical fruit flavors up front, with a creamy mellow finish.

The hop combination of Azacca and Simcoe creates a unique and intense mix of tropical fruit flavors up front, with a creamy mellow finish. ABV: 8.0 percent

8.0 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Grilled shrimp, halibut and rockfish; pork of all kinds (BLTs); classic pepperoni pizza; flank steak and fajitas.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.