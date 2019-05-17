Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants

From famous dive bars to quaint and charming eateries, there's no shortage of great restaurants in Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Lewes. Here are some recommendations from WTOP employees.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more beach news, traffic and weather, visit WTOP’s Summer Beach Guide section.

From famous dive bars to quaint and charming eateries, there’s no shortage of great restaurants in Delaware’s Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Lewes Beach.

Here are some favorites from WTOP employees, known to visit the beaches often.

Chaps Pit Beef

19791 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Pit beef is a well-known Maryland style of BBQ that’s been getting its due nationwide thanks to reality TV efforts from the likes of Guy Fieri and the guys at Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Most famous among them is Chaps Pit Beef, which started as a roadside stand in east Baltimore and is now franchised along Coastal Highway in Rehoboth. Those made-to-order, custom sandwiches that start over a hot charcoal grill are now available at the beach. And unlike most other Chaps locations, you can also wash it down with a beer at their bar. – John Domen

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.