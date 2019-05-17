Bethany-Fenwick restaurants

From gourmet markets to fine-dining establishments, here are some recommendations on where to eat in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, straight from the folks at WTOP.

The neighboring towns of Bethany and Fenwick are home to some of the best restaurants on Delaware’s coastline.

From gourmet markets to fine-dining establishments, here are some recommendations on where to eat at the beach, straight from the folks at WTOP.

Heideaway

97 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Delaware In Bethany Beach, right where the boardwalk meets Garfield Avenue, Heideaway has just opened up. They have steaks and burgers, but there’s also vegan, and gluten and dairy-free options too. Everything is locally sourced in this modern dining room that features a great picture of a surfer gliding through a giant wave behind the bar. “We are a pretty progressive restaurant, in that we’re going with as local as we possibly can,” said general manager Sheena Vanderhook, who said most of what they get comes from within a 10-mile radius. Only the bakery they use for desserts come from west of the Bay (Hyattsville). “We’re going for healthy, fresh, simple.” – John Domen

