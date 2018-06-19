WTOP wins 2018 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

WTOP has won the Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, one of the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news, for the second time in a row, and the fourth time since 2009.

WASHINGTON — WTOP has been honored with the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

This is the second year in a row that WTOP has won the Murrow Award in Overall Excellence, and it is the fourth time since 2009.

“Across the board our team is working 24/7 to provide the most detailed, relevant coverage on air and online,” said Mike McMearty, WTOP’s director of news and programming.

“Thrilled is an understatement. We are absolutely elated to be recognized for this incredible award which embodies the gold standard of our industry and our commitment to outstanding journalism.”

In April, WTOP won nine regional Murrow Awards.

So far in 2018, WTOP has won 44 major journalism awards, including the Crystal Heritage Award, the Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Award for Outstanding News Operation and National Headliner Awards for Best Website and Best Newscast.

The Edward R. Murrow Award has been given by the RTDNA since 1971 to recognize the spirit of excellence Murrow made standard in broadcast and digital journalism.

Listen to WTOP's award submission https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/OVERALL-EXCELLENCE-WTOP-FM.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.