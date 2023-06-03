Winners of the 2022 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards were announced June 3, 2023, in Ocean City, Md.

Twenty-seven news organizations in Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia submitted 314 entries in the contest. The list of winners can be found at https://capba.net.

CAPBA also awarded a $3000 scholarship to Kiara Patterson, a rising senior studying broadcast journalism at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

CAPBA is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Winners in the 2022 Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association Contest:

ALL DIVISIONS:

Best in Show—Television: WRC-TV, Washington, for “Driveway Danger” in the Enterprise Reporting category.

Best in Show—Radio: Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, for “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban,” in the News Series category.

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Megan Cloherty and Luke Garrett, WTOP-FM, Washington, “DMV Download”; Second, Tom Byrne and Danielle Levredge, Delaware Public Media, Dover, Del., “A More Perfect Union.”

TV I/LARGE MARKET:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Silver Spring Apartment Explosion”; Second, WUSA 9, Washington, “Man on the Roof: A Crisis Intervention.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, WBAL-TV, Baltimore, “Stricker Street Fire”; Second, WRC-TV, Washington, “Van Ness Mass Shooting.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Carla Babb and Michael Burke, Voice of America-TV, Washington, “The Air Force’s Full 180 in the Arctic”; Second, Lisa Fletcher, Andrea Nejman and Alex Brauer, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Emergency Braking Systems That Fail in the Dark.”

Best Television Photography: First, Ruth Morton, WUSA 9, Washington; Second, Jay Korff, WJLA-TV, Washington, “The Farm Auction, Rt. 15 Widening and Lake Accotink.”

Best Producer: First, Carla Babb, Voice of America-TV, Washington, “Alaska: America’s Strategic Frontier”; Second, Carolyn Cakir and Ashley Briggs, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, Project Baltimore, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Failure Factory”; Second, Mark Keefer, Jeff Salkin and Sue Kopen Katcef, Maryland Public Television, “Classroom Crossroads.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Mindy Basara and Mike French, WBAL-TV, Baltimore, “Weight of the Nation”; Second, Adam Tuss and BJ Forte, WRC-TV, Washington, “What Hoboken NJ Can Teach Cities About Street Safety.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Rick Yarborough, Shawn Yancy and Steve Jones, WRC-TV, Washington, “Gun Violence: A Call to Action”; Second, WUSA 9, Washington, “What’s Your Home Worth?”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Disabled and Denied”; Second, WRC-TV, Washington, “Driveway Danger.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Jay Korff, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Don’t Give Up. Don’t Give In”; Second, Morgan Adsit and Layne Blank, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Baltimore Banners Hockey: Playing for Their Own.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Kane Farabaugh, Voice of America-TV, Washington, “After 20 Years, U.S. Army Officer Reunites With Afghan Interpreter”; Second, WUSA 9, Washington, “A Survivor’s Story.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: First, Kaitlyn McGrath, WUSA 9, Washington, “Snow, Ice and Rain”; Second, Matthew Cappucci, WTTG-TV, Washington, “Olney Tornado Coverage.”

Best Multimedia Journalist: First, Jay Korff, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Old Man One Man Band Keeps Truckin’”; Second, Kane Farabaugh, Voice of America-TV, Washington.

Outstanding Light Feature: First, WUSA 9, Washington, “Joe the Barber”; Second, Denise Koch, WJZ-TV, Baltimore, “The Story of Peachy.”

Best Reporter: First, Sierra Fox, WTTG-TV, Washington; Second, Evan Koslof, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, WJLA-TV, Washington; Second, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Website: First, WJLA-TV, Washington; Second, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Morning Newscast: First, WRC-TV, Washington; Second, WBAL-TV, Baltimore.

Outstanding Late Newscast: First, Hannah Boettcher, Maxine Streicher and Kai Jackson, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “A Voice of the People”; Second, WRC-TV, Washington.

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: First, WUSA 9, Washington; Second, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Your Voice, Your Vote 2022.”

Best TV News Anchor: First, Lorenzo Hall, WUSA 9, Washington; Second, Lesli Foster, WUSA 9, Washington.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Darren M. Haynes, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding News Operation: First, Tim Tunison and Stacey Woodward, WBAL-TV, Baltimore; Second, Cheryl Carson, WJLA-TV, Washington.

TV II/SMALL MARKET:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, Hunter Landon and Tinsaye Addis, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Smith Island Tornado”; Second, Rob Flaks and Mike Lawrence, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Microburst on Delmarva.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, Ron Krisulevicz and Bill Mich, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Death of Corporal Glenn Hilliard”; Second, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Wicomico Deputy Killed.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Torie Seagraves, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal”; Second, Hunter Landon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Talbot Boys Statue Removed.”

Best Television Photography: First, Matthew Short, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Best Producer: First, Jana Ruark, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Moe Ware, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, Bill Mich and John Dearing, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Ocean Beach: The Forgotten City.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Hunter Landon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Delmarva’s Seafood Industry”; Second, Lauren Miller, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Wrecking Ball Meets Old Cambridge Hospital.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Bill Mich and Ron Krisulevicz, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Burning Down Accomack: 10 Years Later”; Second, Annie Hearn, Bill Vernon and Kayla Santiago, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md., “Little League World Series.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Matt Pencek and James Weaver, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Exclusive One on One With Kathleen McGuiness”; Second, Rachel Pierce, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Help for Ukraine.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Zach Parnes, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md., “Old Tymer’s Softball”; Second, Brandon Bossert, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “After the Whistle.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Rob Petree and Kolby Redden, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Residents Versus DelDOT”; Second, Hunter Landon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Smith Island Voting Issue.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: First, Dan Satterfield, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Rich Wirdzek, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Best Multimedia Journalist: First, Hunter Landon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Kirstyn Clark, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Jordie Clark and Kolby Redden, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Bay Scallop Restoration.”

Best Reporter: First, Hunter Landon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Hannah Cechini, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Bill Vernon, Kayla Santiago and Zach Parnes, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Website: First, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Kye Parsons and Ron Krisulevicz, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Morning Newscast: First, Mallory Metzner and Charlie Sokaitis, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.; Second, Robyn Walters, Ron Krisulevicz and Bill Mich, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Late Newscast: First, Jana Ruark, Ron Krisulevicz and Bill Mich, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Tanjeen Twinkle, John Dearing and Paige Marley, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: First, Jana Ruark, Ron Krisulevicz and Bill Mich, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, John Dearing and Tanjeen Twinkle, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Steve Hammond, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Tameka Norman, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Zach Parnes, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Kayla Santiago, Delmarva Sports Network, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding News Operation: First, John Dearing, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.; Second, Sarah Truitt, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

RADIO I/METRO:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “The Stricker Street Fire”; Second, Bloomberg 99.1, Washington, “Russia Invades Ukraine.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, WTOP-FM, Washington, “Nightmare on I-95″; Second, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “The Stricker Street Fire and Its Aftermath.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Tamika Smith and Tyrone Turner, WAMU-FM, Washington, “My Kids Are in Pain Now and Need Relief Now: How Local Families Cope With Sickle Cell Disease”; Second, J.J. Green, WTOP-FM, Washington, “War in Ukraine: Battle for the Soul of Europe.”

Outstanding Use of Sound: First, Mykel Hunter, WEAA-FM, Baltimore, “The Griot”; Second, John Lee, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “The Battle Is on to Cut Back on Midges, Annoying Gnats That Are Running Amok in Eastern Baltimore County.”

Outstanding Talk Show: First, Clarence Mitchell IV, Bryan Nehman and Kevin White, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “C4 and Bryan Nehman”; Second, WAMU-FM, Washington, “The Politics Hour With Kojo Nnamdi.”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: First, Karsonya Wise Whitehead, Justina Pollard-Bullock and Andre Melton, WEAA-FM, Baltimore, “Baltimore: Two Mass Shootings in One Week?! How Do We Save Our City for Our Children?”; Second, Josh Spiegel, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “Josh Spiegel Commentary.”

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, Sheilah Kast, Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “When the Iron-and-Steel Railroad Was the Underground Railroad”; Second, Darrell McMillan and Clarence Snuggs, WEAA-FM, Baltimore, “Owning a Business and Developing Properties in Baltimore.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Scott Maucione, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Why Children’s Medications Are in Short Supply in Maryland Pharmacies When Parents Need It the Most”; Second, John Lee, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Environmental Reporting.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Maureen Harvie, Sheilah Kast and Melissa Gerr, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Attorney General Brian Frosh on the Cover-up of Abuse by Baltimore’s Catholic Archdiocese”; Second, Zshekinah Collier, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Baltimore Parents Fight to Keep Their Neighborhood Elementary School Open.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Carolyn Presutti, Steve Miller and Adam Greenbaum, Voice of America-Radio, Washington, “NYC Jammin’.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Gabe Ortis, WEAA-FM, Baltimore, “State of Ravens Offense/World Cup Preview.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Phil Yacuboski, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “Prayers for Peace in Ukraine”; Second, Tom Hall, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre and Rob Sivak, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Saving Poppleton: How an Urban Development Conflict Was Resolved.”

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Colleen Grablick, WAMU-FM, Washington, “The Pieces Have Come Together at the Capital Checker Club’s Adams Morgan Clubhouse”; Second, Tom Hall, Teria Rogers and Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Midday on Cars! With Maryland Public Television’s ‘Motor Week’ Host John Davis.”

Best Reporter: First, Scott Wykoff, WBAL-AM, Baltimore; Second, Nick Iannelli, WTOP-FM, Washington.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, WTOP-FM, Washington.

Outstanding Website: First, WTOP-FM, Washington; Second, John Laur, Robert Sobus and Will Carter, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Outstanding Newscast: First, WTOP-FM, Washington; Second, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: First, WBAL-AM, Baltimore; Second, WTOP-FM, Washington.

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Robert Lang, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Outstanding News Operation: First, WAMU-FM, Washington; Second, Randy Reid, Lena Jackson and Morelys Urbano, WEAA-FM, Baltimore.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, Sean Greene, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Panic at Football Game”; Second, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md., “Police Officers Shot.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, Mike Phillips, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Fort DuPont Redevelopment Controversy”; Second, Paul Kiefer, Delaware Public Media, Dover, Del., “Homelessness in Delaware.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Library/LGBTQ Book Ban.”

Outstanding Use of Sound: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Ocean City”; Second, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “National Folk Festival.”

Outstanding Talk Show: First, Rick Jensen, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “The Rick Jensen Show.”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: First, Michael O’Loughlin, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Pelosi”; Second, Michael O’Loughlin, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Buffalo Shooting.”

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Feed a Friend Food Drive”; Second, Delaware Public Media, Dover, Del., “Races to Watch — 2022.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Peter Solomon, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “National Folk Festival”; Second, Bryan Russo, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Talking Books.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Chris Carl, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “WDEL’s 100th Anniversary”; Second, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Black History Walk in Salisbury.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Sussex Development.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Rebecca Baer, Delaware Public Media, Dover, Del., “Curling Club Inspires Olympic Spirit in Delaware.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Harriet Tubman Legacy”; Second, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Gay Pride Festival.”

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Brian Shane, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Teaching to Surf”; Second, Rebecca Baer, Delaware Public Media, Dover, Del., “Rescue Dogs Bring Hope and Joy to Women’s Prison.”

Outstanding Website: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

Outstanding Newscast: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

Outstanding Election Night Coverage: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Election Watch.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Peter MacArthur, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, Chris Carl, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.

Outstanding News Operation: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

