France star Antoine Dupont will miss opening rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship

PARIS (AP) — France star Antoine Dupont will miss the opening rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship and has been…

PARIS (AP) — France star Antoine Dupont will miss the opening rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship and has been replaced by Paul Graou, the French rugby federation said Monday.

The FFR did not give further details about the squad change.

The Nations Championship features two groups competing in a northern versus southern hemisphere tournament format, with three fixtures in July and again in November, before culminating in a Finals Weekend.

France plays three-time World Cup winner New Zealand on Saturday in Christchurch, then takes on Australia in Brisbane on July 11 and Japan in Tokyo the following Saturday.

Dupont is widely considered the best scrumhalf in the world and starred for Toulouse when it clinched a fourth straight French Top 14 title by beating Montpellier 28-20 on Saturday. Graou replaced his club teammate Dupont during the second half as Toulouse raised the Bouclier de Brennus (Brennus Shield) once again.

The 29-year-old has scored 16 tries to 64 tests for France and helped France successfully defend its Six Nations title this years.

Two years ago, he took a break from 15-a-side format to lead France to rugby sevens glory at the Paris Olympics. ___

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