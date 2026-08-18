Australia drops Weatherald, recalls Renshaw after shock loss to Bangladesh in 1st cricket test

MACKAY, Australia (AP) — Australia’s has dropped Jake Weatherald and recalled Matt Renshaw in a bid to stabilize the top…

MACKAY, Australia (AP) — Australia’s has dropped Jake Weatherald and recalled Matt Renshaw in a bid to stabilize the top order and try to level the two-match series after a shocking loss to Bangladesh in the first cricket test on the weekend.

Australia announced a 13-man squad on Tuesday, with only the one change for the second test in Mackay, in northern Queensland state, starting Saturday.

Weatherald was out for 23 in the first innings and didn’t score in the second innings of Australia’s nine-wicket defeat in Darwin, and averaged 20.36 in his 12 test innings. Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 1 and 31, was retained in the squad despite concern over his form.

The 30-year-old Renshaw is a contender to open the innings for Australia with Travis Head in his latest comeback to the test lineup.

Renshaw made his debut in 2016 and played 11 tests before being dropped in 2018. He was recalled in 2023 for three tests but has only played in the shorter formats for Australia since then. He averages 29.31 with one century in 14 tests, but has only played one of his last 10 tests on Australian soil.

Bangladesh’s first ever test win in Australia put pressure on national cricket selectors for an overhaul, but the bulk of the aging squad was retained despite being outplayed in Darwin, where the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan made the most of the tropical conditions.

The victory was celebrated back home, too, with the squad receiving a congratulatory video call from Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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