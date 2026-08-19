Michael Cheika to return as Waratahs head coach in Super Rugby

SYDNEY (AP) — Michael Cheika is set to return as head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs a dozen…

SYDNEY (AP) — Michael Cheika is set to return as head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs a dozen years after guiding the Sydney-based franchise to its only Super Rugby title.

The 59-year-old Cheika, who was Australia’s head coach when the Wallabies reached the 2015 World Cup final in England, will start back at the Waratahs in November after coaching Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup.

“The Waratahs have always occupied a special place for me — it’s my home state and I feel ready to return as head coach ahead of an important year for the Waratahs and also for Australian rugby in the lead up to the home Rugby World Cup,” Cheika said.

Cheika left the Wallabies’ top job after a quarterfinal exit at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and then steered Argentina to the semifinals at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Cheika also had success at the club level in the northern hemisphere, guiding Leinster to the 2009 European Cup glory.

“He’s a proven winner and (has) a really good track record of success,” Waratahs high performance manager BJ Mather said. “We don’t want to hark back to 2014 all the time, but you know he’s the last Waratahs head coach to have won the Super Rugby (title), so he sees an opportunity here to try and build something again to make the Waratahs successful.”

The Waratahs have failed to reach the Super Rugby playoffs in the last three seasons under Dan McKellar and Darren Coleman.

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