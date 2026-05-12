How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/12/2026

A sudden halt for technology stocks put the brakes on Wall Street’s record-setting run. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% Tuesday…

A sudden halt for technology stocks put the brakes on Wall Street’s record-setting run.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% Tuesday from its all-time high set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.7% from its own record. Stocks that had roared higher in the artificial-intelligence boom were some of the market’s heaviest weights.

The pullback began in Asia, where South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled 2.3% on worries that the government may redistribute windfall AI profits to its citizens. Oil prices meanwhile rose more than 3% as the war with Iran threatens to drag on.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.88 points, or 0.2%, to 7,400.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.09 points, or 0.1%, to 49,760.56

The Nasdaq composite fell 185.92 points, or 0.7%, to 26,088.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.81 points, or 1% to 2,842.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 151.40 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 158.87 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.38 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 555.46 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is up 1,697.27 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,846.21 points, or 12.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 360.92 points, or 14.5%.

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