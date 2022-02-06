OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Ryoyu Kobayashi wins normal hill competition at Olympics

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 7:56 AM

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan won the Olympic ski jumping gold medal on the normal hill on Sunday.

Kobayashi jumped last and best, clearing 99.5 meters (326 feet) and had 129.6 points thanks to his graceful style from start to finish.

Manuel Fettner of Austria won silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland earned bronze.

Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing from the Beijing Games because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, clearing the way for a new champion.

Earlier, Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda İpcioğlu refused to say if the crescent and star on his blue skis was a statement in support of China’s Uyghur community. The design on the skis used Saturday seemingly represented East Turkestan, the region home to Uyghurs.

“I don’t want to answer about those questions,” İpcioğlu said Sunday after jumping in the first round.

İpcioğlu finished 36th in the 50-jumper field.

Human rights groups say the Beijing government has oppressed members of the Uyghur Muslim minority on a massive scale.

