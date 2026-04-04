Firefighter injured, 3 displaced following house fire in Northwest DC

A firefighter is in the hospital and three people have been displaced after a fire erupted in a row home in Northwest D.C. Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the basement of the two-story home just before 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lamont Street.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was contained to just the basement. One firefighter was hurt and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
However, two adults and one child have been displaced. D.C. Fire and EMS said that the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region of the American Red Cross were informed to assist them.
Below is a map of the area where the house fire took place:
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