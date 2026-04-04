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Firefighter injured, 3 displaced following house fire in Northwest DC

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

April 4, 2026, 9:15 PM

Northwest DC house fire
A fire erupted in a row home in Northwest D.C. on April 4, 2026. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Northwest DC house fire
Heavy smoke coming from the house when fire crews arrived on the 600 block of Lamont Street in Northwest D.C. on April 4, 2026. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Northwest DC house fire
The house where the fire took place on the 600 block of Lamont Street in Northwest D.C. on April 4, 2026. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Northwest DC house fire
D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was contained to just the basement on April 4, 2026. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Northwest DC house fire
A D.C. fire marshal observing the scene of the house fire on April 4, 2026. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
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Northwest DC house fire
Northwest DC house fire
Northwest DC house fire
Northwest DC house fire
Northwest DC house fire

A firefighter is in the hospital and three people have been displaced after a fire erupted in a row home in Northwest D.C. Saturday afternoon.

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It happened in the basement of the two-story home just before 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lamont Street.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was contained to just the basement. One firefighter was hurt and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

However, two adults and one child have been displaced. D.C. Fire and EMS said that the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region of the American Red Cross were informed to assist them.

Below is a map of the area where the house fire took place:

Map of area of DC house fire
(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

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