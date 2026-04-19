Health officials confirm measles case was found in Maryland

A case of measles was confirmed in a Baltimore metro area resident who recently traveled internationally, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

A case of measles has been confirmed in a Maryland resident in the Baltimore area who recently traveled internationally, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Health officials say the highly contagious virus can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and can linger for up to two hours after they leave an area.

Investigators are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Potential exposure sites include:

BWI Marshall Airport’s international arrivals and lower level baggage claim areas on April 12 between 7:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

FastMed Urgent Care at 2827 Smith Avenue on April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on April 17 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sinai Hospital’s emergency departments on April 17 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Anyone who was at those locations during the listed times should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and check their vaccination status.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash.

As always, vaccination remains a key component in fighting the spread of the disease.

“Vaccination remains essential to protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities against measles and other infectious diseases,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan said in a release.

“Talk with your health care provider to ensure you and your family are up to date with all recommended vaccines, including the MMR vaccine.”

Officials say people who develop symptoms should avoid public places and call a health care provider before seeking treatment.

State health leaders are urging residents to make sure they are up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella vaccination.

Information on Maryland’s Vaccines for Children Program is online. More MMR information is available from the Maryland Vaccine Program.

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