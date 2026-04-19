‘We’re still going on’: Big crowds turn out for DC Emancipation Day events

A parade, festival, go-go rhythms and popular headliners — rapper T.I. and singer and D.C. native Mya — drew crowds to the nation's capital for the 21st annual D.C. Emancipation Day celebration

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A parade, festival, go-go rhythms and popular headliners — rapper T.I. and singer and D.C. native Mya — drew crowds to the nation’s capital on Sunday for the 21st annual D.C. Emancipation Day celebration.

The day marks April 16, 1862, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing more than 3,100 enslaved people in the District — three years before the Civil War ended.

In 2005, D.C. leaders made April 16 a public holiday, and local government offices closed last Thursday in observance.

Sunday’s D.C. Emancipation Day parade, festival and free concert lined up with another historic event: On April 19, 1866, thousands of Black Washingtonians gathered at Franklin Park for the city’s first major post-Civil War freedom celebration.

The 2026 Emancipation Day organizers had planned to hold the celebration in Franklin Park, but the event was moved a few blocks south to Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. due to expected demand.

‘We’re still going on’

For those attending the weekend festivities, music was a big draw.

“I knew the music was going to be here, so I said, ‘Come on, let’s go down here and spend some time,’” Diane Scott told WTOP.

Scott, 69, was born and raised in the District, but she didn’t know until Sunday about D.C.’s long history of celebrating slavery’s end. She said it made her feel good to learn about it “because we’re still going on. We’re still going on.”

For Kent, who did not give his last name, the day was also about remembering the more than 11,000 free Black people who lived in D.C. at the time.

He was also there for the music.

“The go-go music, I love the go-go music,” Kent said. “When I moved here … I found out about go-go music and Chuck Brown. Chuck Brown is the start.”

This was Shamese Forgione’s second D.C. Emancipation Day concert.

“I came to see T.I. and Mya perform,” Forgione said. “This time I get to see T.I., and it’s free, and it’s something to bring my kids to.”

Forgione’s 10-year-old, Shamyia, showed off some of the artwork she created at one of the festival’s activity booths as her 15-year-old son Shamari said he was in attendance to take photos and videos.

He also appreciated the history behind the event.

“I think D.C. Emancipation Day is something to celebrate when the slaves were released,” Shamari said. “I am an African American male, and I wouldn’t, really, wouldn’t want that to be my future, especially living in 2026 and, honestly, I’m kind of — not even kind of, I’m appreciative of that.”

Ten-year-old Shamyia Forgione participates in a painting session being held as part of D.C. Emancipation Day festivities on Sunday. (WTOP/Tracy Johnke) WTOP/Tracy Johnke Resident attend DC Emancipation Day festivities being held in the District on Sunday. (WTOP/ Tracy Johnke) WTOP/ Tracy Johnke A parade and festival were held over the weekend as part of the District’s Emancipation Day celebrations. (WTOP/ Tracy Johnke) WTOP/ Tracy Johnke Children play basketball at one of the booths installed at the D.C. event. (WTOP/Tracy Johnke) WTOP/Tracy Johnke Residents take part in the parade portion of the D.C. Emancipation Day festivities. (WTOP/ Tracy Johnke) WTOP/ Tracy Johnke Jump-ropers are seen participating in the D.C. Emancipation Day parade. (WTOP/Tracy Johnke) WTOP/Tracy Johnke D.C. Emancipation Day parade is held in the nation’s capital. (WTOP/Tracy Johnke) WTOP/Tracy Johnke ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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