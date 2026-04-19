From high times to hard rules: Virginia officials warn against drugged driving on 4/20

As some people mark 4/20 by celebrating marijuana use, Virginia officials are urging drivers to keep safety top of mind and avoid getting behind the wheel after using cannabis.

As some people mark 4/20 by celebrating marijuana use, Virginia officials are urging drivers to keep safety top of mind and avoid getting behind the wheel after using cannabis.

The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority says impaired driving remains a concern, especially after a recent survey found that nearly three out of 10 drivers in the state believe they are safer drivers after using marijuana.

“That is such a scary statistic, because it’s simply not true,” said Jamie Patton, acting head of the Cannabis Control Authority.

“You just should never drive while under the influence of marijuana,” Patton said.

Patton said cannabis affects people differently, depending on factors like tolerance and how it’s consumed, making it difficult to know when it’s safe to drive. Unlike alcohol, there is no clear timeline for when you are no longer impaired.

“Marijuana impacts people differently, and you know, the method of consumption has an impact on that as well, and so it’s really hard, and there’s no tried-and-true rule about how long to wait or anything like that,” she said.

Driving while under the influence of cannabis is illegal in Virginia and Patton said impaired drivers put themselves and others at risk on the road.

That’s why officials are urging anyone who plans to use cannabis on 4/20 to make transportation plans in advance.

“You’ll make better decisions if you make those plans in advance than if you’re waiting till you’re under the influence and trying to throw together a plan,” Patton said. “The simplest plan is to plan in advance for an alternate ride.”

Virginia officials say the reminder is not meant to single out the day, but to reinforce a broader message about drugged driving and being safe on the roads.

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