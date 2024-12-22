An owl came down a chimney and perched on a Christmas tree in Arlington

A Virginia family had an unexpected holiday visitor come down their chimney a week before Christmas.

A Virginia family had an unexpected holiday visitor come down their chimney a week before Christmas.

A wild barred owl flew into a home through the house’s chimney, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said on social media. Once in the home, the owl landed on the family’s Christmas tree, displacing the star that was already there to do so.

In a video clip shared by the Animal Welfare League, the owl can be seen swooping around the house, much to the delight of two young children who can be heard laughing at the bird. The owl explored the kitchen for a few moments, then returned to the Christmas tree.

“And back on the tree,” one of the children says.

Later in the video, the owl is captured and carried outside by an Animal League employee identified as Sergeant Murray. The bird flew back off into the night.

The Animal Welfare League said that capping chimneys during the winter will help prevent “curious critters,” including birds, squirrels and bats. Wildlife may use a chimney to hunker down and avoid cold air and wind during the winter, and some species may even use them as dens while giving birth, according to home solutions company HY-C. Capping a chimney can also prevent leaves, snow and other debris from falling down the shaft.