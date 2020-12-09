Sheriff’s office, inmates at Arlington jail to be tested for coronavirus after potential exposure

All sheriff's office staff and inmates at the Arlington jail in Virginia will be tested for the coronavirus.

The state’s National Guard will conduct the testing Thursday and Friday, Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur said in a news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with Public Health officials to conduct contact tracing and identify possibly exposed individuals after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week,” the county said.

Since then, two other inmates have tested positive.

“These are the first inmate cases of COVID-19 in Arlington, and I want to assure the public we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread,” Arthur said.

