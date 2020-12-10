CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Northam to unveil new COVID-19 mitigation measures

Rick Massimo

December 10, 2020, 5:32 AM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will announce on Thursday new mitigation measures in response to a statewide spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

WTOP has learned there will be no lockdown or shutdowns announced, but there will be new mitigation measures.

Northam is expected to give his update at 2 p.m.

The announcement comes as Virginia has been routinely blowing past old records for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

On Wednesday, 4,398 new cases were announced, more than 500 over the old record, which was set Sunday. In addition, 2,035 hospitalizations were announced among Virginians, also easily a record, beating the 1,918 of Tuesday. And 21 deaths were announced, bringing the week’s total to 84.

Spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky told WTOP that “mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response.”

A notable record was set Wednesday in Maryland with the most people ever hospitalized — 1,715 — with the coronavirus. That surpasses the peak in late April of 1,711.

Maryland also reported 2,692 new cases and 46 deaths

Maryland officials plan to hold news conferences Thursday.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will provide an update at 11 a.m. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will offer an update at noon.

And Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

