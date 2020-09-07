Man charged with series of assaults on Northern Virginia trails

A man has been arrested and accused of being the bicyclist who has assaulted people on various trails around Northern Virginia last month.

David Marlowe, 55, of Arlington, is facing numerous charges, including assault and battery, indecent exposure and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was arrested at home on Sunday and is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The Arlington County police have said the incidents happened between Aug. 11 and Aug. 29 on trails that are popular with cyclists and pedestrians, including Four Mile Run, the W&OD Trail and the Custis Trail.

In one incident on Four Mile Run, Marlowe is accused of approaching several people and yelling to stay on the right side of the yellow line. When the male victim yelled back, the cyclist approached and circled the victims on his bicycle before pulling down his shorts and exposing his rear end.

In another incident, a walker was hit with a bike; in another, a jogger was struck in the back of the neck.

The marijuana charges come as a result of a search at Marlowe’s home, the police said.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.