Cyclist wanted in several assaults on Virginia trails

Police say a man has been riding his bike at a high rate of speed on trails, shouting for pedestrians to move over, and sometimes assaulting them and pulling down his shorts to expose his buttocks.

In four of the five incidents, the cyclist assaulted pedestrians, according to Arlington County Police.

The cyclist reportedly struck one man in the face, hit a runner on the back of her head and neck with his open hand while riding by at a high rate of speed, tried to snatch a phone from a pedestrian, and in one case, screamed obscenities while circling another couple, police said.

Arlington County Police say the incidents took place between Aug. 11, and Aug. 29, on trails that are popular with cyclists and pedestrians including Four Mile Run, the W&OD Trail and the Custis Trail. All are multi-use trails, open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Police say the cyclist is described as a male, possibly in his 50’s between 5’8″ and 5’11” with what police referred to as an “athletic build.”

In all cases he rode a black road bike, and in a photograph taken by one of the pedestrians confronted by the man on Aug. 29, he was wearing black bike shorts, a white sleeveless jersey with a red and black trim, white bike shoes and red socks. He also wore a white bike helmet, police say.

At 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 11, police were dispatched to an assault in the area of S. Glebe Road and S. Four Mile Run Drive on the Four Mile Run Trail. Police say it was determined the male and female victims were walking along the trail when a cyclist approached them yelling to stay on the right side of the yellow line.

When the male victim yelled back, the cyclist approached and circled the victims on his bicycle before pulling down his shorts and exposing his buttocks, according to police. The cyclist then allegedly struck the male victim on the arm and unsuccessfully attempted to take the female victim’s phone from her hand.

At 5:03 p.m. on Aug. 15, police were dispatched to the late report of an assault on the W&OD trail between Sparrow Pond and Columbia Pike. Police say it was determined that at approximately 10:06 a.m. that morning, the male and female victims were walking on the trail when they were approached from behind by a cyclist traveling at a high rate of speed.

When the male victim took out his cell phone, the cyclist allegedly attempted to strike him twice, making contact on the second attempt. The suspect then pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks before riding away.

At 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 16, two people were walking on the W&OD Trail in the area of Columbia Pike at S. Four Mile Run Drive when they were approached from behind by a cyclist who allegedly yelled for the pedestrians to get off the trail and passed closely by at a high rate of speed while yelling obscenities, said Arlington County police.

When the male victim yelled back, the cyclist allegedly pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks. The cyclist then rode back towards the reporting party and victim, continuing to yell obscenities before making a U-turn and leaving the area, police said.

At 11:39 a.m. on Aug. 21, police were dispatched to the late report of an assault which occurred on the Custis Trail at approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning. A female victim was running on the trail in the area of N. Frederick Street when she was approached from behind by a cyclist, police said. As the victim attempted to move over, the cyclist passed her at a high rate of speed and allegedly struck her in the back of the head and neck with an open hand and yelled for her to move over, police said.

At 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 29, police were dispatched to the area of S. Park Drive and S. Columbus Street on the W&OD trail for the report of an assault and battery. A woman and a man were walking along the trail when they were approached from behind by a cyclist traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. When the male victim yelled for the cyclist to slow down, the suspect dismounted, confronted the victim and allegedly struck him in the face, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the cyclist or details surrounding these incidents, is asked to contact the Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).