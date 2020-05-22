Arlington to reopen parks over Memorial Day weekend

Arlington County announced it will reopen its 148 parks for limited use as part of a phased reopening process starting on Saturday.

Arlington County, Virginia, announced it will reopen its 148 parks for limited use as part of a phased reopening process.

Starting Saturday, residents will be able to use the parks’ open space areas, which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, the county asked for those who plan to visit to continue following social distancing guidelines and not gather in groups more than 10 people.

“We need the community’s help in practicing safety guidelines so we can keep our parks open, and to allow staff the necessary time to prepare to open even more facilities and programs, when it’s safe to do so,” Parks and Recreation Director Jane Rudolph said. “As long as the community stays safe, we can stay open.”

The county will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines from the governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Face masks are recommended for those who visit parks over the weekend, while county police, park rangers and park rovers will be out to ensure that guests are following social distancing rules.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Several park amenities, including playgrounds and restrooms, will remain closed. The county plans to reopen its athletic fields, batting cages, dog parks, pickleball courts, shelters, tennis courts and outdoor tracks with restrictions in early June.

The parks and recreation department created a FAQ page with more information on their reopening process.

The reopening comes two days after the county announced the cancellation of its summer camp programs.

Neighboring Fairfax County announced Tuesday that its parks will begin to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend, as well.

Meanwhile, several outdoor and community pools in the D.C. area will not be open in time for the holiday weekend.