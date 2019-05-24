202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Thousands of yellow ribbons…

Thousands of yellow ribbons honor the fallen in Arlington

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP May 24, 2019 4:58 am 05/24/2019 04:58am
31 Shares

A special event is honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend, and the public’s help is needed to make sure everyone gets recognized.

There are 6,964 yellow ribbons hanging inside the women’s memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, one for each service member killed while serving since Sept. 11, 2001. The plan is for each ribbon to be cut down, have a name attached to it and be given to a visitor, who can then wear it around his or her neck.

Ben King, founder and president of the veteran’s organization Armor Down With Mindfulness and the Mindful Memorial Day Foundation, said he hopes this keeps the names of the fallen alive and gives visitors a chance to “offer a mindful moment of gratitude.”

This is the sixth year for the event, and King hopes to honor every name for the first time this year.

“We have hundreds of people come through the memorial on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And even with all those people coming through and honoring names, it’s still not enough. We still need more people,” King said.

Visitors can go to the women’s memorial between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to receive a ribbon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
arlington national cemetery Arlington, VA News Armor Down with Mindfulness Holiday News john aaron Life & Style Living News Local News memorial day Memorial Day Events Memorial Day News Things to do in DC Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Today in History: May 28
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families