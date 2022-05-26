Severn woman arrested for DUI, more charges in Easter crash that left baby dead

A Severn woman was arrested Wednesday on drunken driving charges, among others, in a fatal Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash on Easter in 2021 that left her 9-month-old dead.

Thirty-year-old Talaya Martin was indicted by a grand jury and faces charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, two counts of negligent vehicular homicide, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving with a suspended license and driving on the highway without a license.

Maryland State Police said troopers at the Glen Burnie Barrack got a call shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, for a two-vehicle crash on northbound BW Parkway near BWI Airport.

At the scene, troopers found a 2002 Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median on its right side. A 2014 Honda Crosstour was also involved in the crash, but stayed on the highway.

Police said the Honda was headed northbound in the slow lane when the driver saw Martin’s Explorer approaching at high speed. He moved to the fast lane, and police said Martin lost control of her Explorer just before passing the Crosstour.

According to authorities, Martin’s Explorer veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Crosstour. Her vehicle then continued through a guardrail and down a hill, where it turned on its driver’s side after striking several trees.

Ezekiel Martin, a 9-month-old infant, was Martin’s child. He was not secured in a car seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Honda driver had no injuries.

Martin was arrested on Wednesday by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held without bond.