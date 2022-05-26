RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Severn woman arrested for…

Severn woman arrested for DUI, more charges in Easter crash that left baby dead

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Severn, Maryland, woman was arrested Wednesday on drunken driving charges, among others, in a fatal Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash on Easter in 2021 that left her 9-month-old dead.

Thirty-year-old Talaya Martin was indicted by a grand jury and faces charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, two counts of negligent vehicular homicide, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving with a suspended license and driving on the highway without a license.

Maryland State Police said troopers at the Glen Burnie Barrack got a call shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, for a two-vehicle crash on northbound BW Parkway near BWI Airport.

At the scene, troopers found a 2002 Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median on its right side. A 2014 Honda Crosstour was also involved in the crash, but stayed on the highway.

Police said the Honda was headed northbound in the slow lane when the driver saw Martin’s Explorer approaching at high speed. He moved to the fast lane, and police said Martin lost control of her Explorer just before passing the Crosstour.

According to authorities, Martin’s Explorer veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Crosstour. Her vehicle then continued through a guardrail and down a hill, where it turned on its driver’s side after striking several trees.

Ezekiel Martin, a 9-month-old infant, was Martin’s child. He was not secured in a car seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Honda driver had no injuries.

Martin was arrested on Wednesday by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held without bond.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up