9-month-old child killed in BW Parkway crash

A child is dead after a car careened off the road in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

A nine-month-old child is dead after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, near BWI Airport in Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County first responders were dispatched for a two-car crash in the northbound lanes of Route 295 at Wright Road, just before Route 100, around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Explorer struck the rear of a 2014 Honda Crosstour. The driver of the Explorer then lost control and drove off the roadway, hitting a guardrail and several trees.

A nine-month-old child trapped in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The child has not been identified.

The driver of the Explorer, a woman, was transported by ambulance to a shock trauma unit with injuries considered life-threatening. The Honda’s driver was not injured.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the northbound BW Parkway is closed at Route 100 as of 9:30 a.m. with drivers being diverted to Arundel Mills Boulevard due to an ongoing crash investigation. Southbound travel is not impacted.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.