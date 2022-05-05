Anne Arundel Co. reaches $2.5M settlement with family of teen who died after eating glove

The parents of an autistic 17-year-old who choked on a glove at school have reached a $2.5 million dollar settlement with the school system in Anne Arundel County.

Bowen Levy’s parents filed a federal suit against the school system last year, saying its negligence is responsible for their son’s November 2019 death. The family said Bowen had a compulsive condition that caused him to swallow and eat nonfood items.

“Bowen’s death has had an enormous impact on many, but nowhere has that impact been more massive than on his beloved family. We recognize that nothing that occurs from here forward will ever fill the void in their lives,” AACPS said in a statement.

“He should not have died. The school system is committed to working with the Levy family and the community to make sure no student is ever placed at risk like Bowen was on Nov. 5, 2019.”

The school system said it cooperated with investigators and is making reforms to the educational environment, including: