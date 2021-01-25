Parents of Maryland teen who died in class file lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The parents of a Maryland teenager who died in class after choking on a glove have filed…

The Capital Gazette reports Bryan and Tanya Levy are seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and a jury trial on behalf of their son Bowen Levy’s estate.

They said repeated requests to the school about the status of an investigation into their son’s death went unanswered.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education, the board president and the principal of Central Special School are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

