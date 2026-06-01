Prince George’s Co. schools interim superintendent nominated as permanent leader of school system

Shawn Joseph, who's been serving as the interim leader of Prince George's County Public Schools for a year, will be stepping into the role on a permanent basis.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, will have a new superintendent of schools, and he’s got a head start on the job.

Shawn Joseph, who’s been serving as the interim leader of the school system for a year, has been nominated to step into the role on a permanent basis.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy announced her selection during a news conference Monday afternoon, saying Joseph emerged as the choice after an extensive search and review process.

Joseph will now be considered by the Prince George’s County Board of Education for permanent appointment as leader of Maryland’s second-largest public school system, according to a news release.

“The community feedback and evaluation results confirmed what many of us observed throughout his service as interim superintendent, that Dr. Joseph is prepared to lead Prince George’s County schools into its next chapter,” Braveboy said.

In addition to serving as interim superintendent over the last year, Joseph was the school district’s deputy superintendent for teaching and learning from 2014 to 2016. He’s also served as superintendent for Metro Nashville Public Schools in Tennessee and the Seaford School District in Delaware.

Earlier in his career, he spent 16 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools.

After his years on the front lines of public education, Joseph moved into higher education, taking roles at Fordham University and Howard University.

“And I believed that my next chapter would be preparing aspiring superintendents, doing some research and supporting leaders from a distance. But purpose has a way of interrupting comfort,” Joseph said Monday before fighting back tears at the podium. “As I’ve been reunited with Prince George’s County Public Schools, something has been reignited,” again pausing to collect himself.

According to Braveboy, Joseph took over during a particularly challenging period for the school system as it was working through a contract dispute with teachers.

“Because of his leadership, this year, teacher vacancies declined by 52% — we led the state. And that impasse that I mentioned earlier, that was gone within days of his tenure. That’s what leadership is all about. Dr. Joseph stepped into that moment with urgency, professionalism and a commitment to collaboration,” Braveboy said.

One of the things that most impressed Braveboy and panelists choosing the next superintendent was Joseph’s engagement with school communities and his commitment to listening to teachers, students and parents.

“He held over 20 community meetings when he started, which I thought was extremely impressive because he already kind of knew our school system anyway, since he had been in it previously. But he wanted to humble himself to this new role and I think that really made him stand out, even back then,” Braveboy said.

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