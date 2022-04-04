RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Right place, right time:…

Right place, right time: Anne Arundel police save 4 after van crashes into pond

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police were Johnny-on-the-spot Friday night when a minivan carrying four people, including two small children, crashed and landed in a pond.

The police released video of the water rescue from a drainage pond at Severn-Danza Park, in Severn.

“Close your eyes, close your eyes,” an officer commands the people inside before he smashes the windows on the van’s passenger’s side to get them out.

A 3-year-old and a 9-month-old were carried to safety before the adults were rescued. No one was hurt.

The driver, Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, of Glen Burnie, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

Republicans want to know the cost of inflation on 2023 Defense budget

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up