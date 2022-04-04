Right place, right time: Anne Arundel police save 4 after van crashes into pond

The Anne Arundel County police were Johnny-on-the-spot Friday night when a minivan carrying four people, including two small children, crashed and landed in a pond.

The police released video of the water rescue from a drainage pond at Severn-Danza Park, in Severn.

“Close your eyes, close your eyes,” an officer commands the people inside before he smashes the windows on the van’s passenger’s side to get them out.

A 3-year-old and a 9-month-old were carried to safety before the adults were rescued. No one was hurt.

The driver, Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, of Glen Burnie, was arrested on outstanding warrants.